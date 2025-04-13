Austin Shanks Leads Rush to Victory with Four Goals

April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Austin Shanks connects four times to lead the Rush to victory of Colorado.

