Sports stats



NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Austin Shanks Ends It in OT to Send the Rush to the Finals!

May 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


Austin Shanks finds the back of the net in OT as the Rush advanace to the NLL Finals!
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics



National Lacrosse League Stories from May 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central