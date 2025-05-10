Austin Shanks Ends It in OT to Send the Rush to the Finals!

May 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Austin Shanks finds the back of the net in OT as the Rush advanace to the NLL Finals!







