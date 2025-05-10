Austin Shanks Ends It in OT to Send the Rush to the Finals!
May 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Austin Shanks finds the back of the net in OT as the Rush advanace to the NLL Finals!
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 10, 2025
- Thunderbirds Drop Game 2 to Rush in Overtime - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits to Play Saskatchewan Rush in NLL Finals - Buffalo Bandits
- Player Transactions - NLL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.