Bandits to Play Saskatchewan Rush in NLL Finals

May 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Buffalo Bandits will play the Saskatchewan Rush in the 2025 NLL Finals.

The Rush advanced to the finals via sweeping their best-of-three semifinal series against the Halifax Thunderbirds with a 10-9 overtime win on Saturday.

Tickets for Game 1 on Friday, May 16 at KeyBank Center are on sale now.

The full schedule for the best-of-three NLL Finals is as follows:

Game 1 at Buffalo - Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 at Saskatchewan - Sunday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Game 3* at Buffalo - Saturday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m.

*if necessary

Coming into the postseason with a target on their back, the Bandits managed to run through the quarterfinals and semifinals undefeated, beating San Diego 5-4 and then sweeping the Vancouver Warriors in two games.

Matt Vinc was a large part of why the Bandits made it to their fifth consecutive NLL Finals, making 48 saves against San Diego in the lowest-ever scoring game in NLL history and then building upon that in Game 1 of the semifinals, holding Vancouver to a Bandits record three goals in Buffalo's 9-3 win.

Ian MacKay leads the Bandits with nine goals and 12 points this postseason. Dhane Smith, a finalist for the NLL's Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards, ranks second in both categories with five goals and 11 points.

Buffalo finished the regular season atop the NLL standings at 13-5 and thus owns home-field advantage in the finals.

The Bandits are seeking their seventh championship in franchise history after sweeping the Albany FireWolves to win the NLL Cup last season.







