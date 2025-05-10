Player Transactions

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Mitch Wilde on Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Curtis Romanchych on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)







