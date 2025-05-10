Player Transactions
May 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Mitch Wilde on Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Curtis Romanchych on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 10, 2025
- Thunderbirds Drop Game 2 to Rush in Overtime - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits to Play Saskatchewan Rush in NLL Finals - Buffalo Bandits
- Player Transactions - NLL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.