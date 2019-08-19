Aumont, Champions Shutout Jackals to Complete Sweep

Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Ottawa finished off the three-game sweep of New Jersey as they rolled past the Jackals by the score of 15-0.

The Champions pounded out 16 more hits against New Jersey pitching with five batters having multi-hit games. Ottawa SS Michael Baca led the way going 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Champions DH Brian Portelli scored four runs and drove in four in a 2-for-5 day while LF Malik Collymore had three hits, including a home run, along with two runs scored and three RBIs. Second baseman Jiandido Tromp and 1B Leonardo Reginatto also aided the Ottawa offense by chipping in two hits apiece.

In the three-game series with the Jackals, the Champions scored 32 runs on 33 hits.

Ottawa starting pitcher Phillippe Aumont (pictured) tossed a complete game shutout in notching his seventh win of the season. The righty allowed one walk and five hits while striking out nine batters in a 121-pitch performance. On the season, Aumont (7-4) is first in the Can-Am League in strikeouts (131 - new single season league record) and second in ERA (2.41), complete games (5) and shutouts (2).

