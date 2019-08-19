Can-Am League Game Recap

August 19, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am)





Sussex County 6, Trois-Rivieres 2 - Box Score

Sussex County took game one of a pivotal four-game series with Trois-Rivieres as the Miners defeated the Aigles, 6-2. With the victory, Sussex County increased their lead to two games over Trois-Rivieres in the race for first in the Can-Am League.

The Miners banged out 11 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit games. Sussex County CF Mikey Reynolds led the charge going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Miners RF Breland Almadova had a two-hit game along with a run while 2B Trey Hair added a run and an RBI in a 2-for-4 night.

Sussex County starting pitcher Jeff Thompson allowed two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings of work and notched the victory. The righty allowed two walks and four hits to along with eight strikeouts. With the win, Thompson is now 9-3 on the year.

For the Aigles in the losing effort, 2B Tucker Nathans went 1-for-4 with a home run.

