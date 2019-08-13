August 13th Game against Lakeland Postponed, Will be Made up as Doubleheader
August 13, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release
The Jupiter Hammerheads game against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on August 13th has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday, August 14th starting at 4:00pm at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Gates will open at 3:30pm.
Rainout Policy:
In the case of a postponement or cancellation due to rain of a Florida State League game, guests may bring their ticket stubs to the ticket window and exchange them for any other game that season. No refunds will be issued.
For Group Ticket refunds, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will work directly with the respective group leaders and handle refunds accordingly. Group tickets will not be allowed to be exchanged at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Box Office. Please contact your group leader for more information.
