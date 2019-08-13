Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue, August 13 at Daytona

The Stone Crabs look to extend their winning streak to eight games Tuesday, a 7:05 p.m. first pitch in Daytona. LHP Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for Charlotte, against RHP Austin Orewiler of the Tortugas.

Coverage of the game starts at 6:50 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS BLOW OUT TARPONS 9-0

The Stone Crabs went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position Monday, but still managed to beat Daytona 3-2. Moises Gomez delivered his team-leading 14th home run of the year and Michael Plassmeyer went seven strong innings (0 ER, 4 H). The Stone Crabs scored the winning run in the ninth on a Mark Kolozsvary throwing error. Charlotte has now won seven consecutive games, and would only need to go 8-11 over the final 19 games to post the most wins in franchise history.

SAY IT AIN'T SO, JOE!

Stone Crabs ace Joe Ryan was promoted to Double-A Montgomery Tuesday. Ryan will go down as one of the best Stone Crabs pitchers of all-time. He ranks 7th in Charlotte single-season history in strikeouts (112) and third in K/9 (Min. 50 IP), despite only wearing a Stone Crabs' jersey for three months. Since the All-Star Break, the California native is 4-0 with a 0.85 ERA, holding the opponent to a .143 average (70 K in 52.2 IP)

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 63 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 44-19 1.67 9.0 6.6 1.9

DOMINATING THE DOG DAYS

The Stone Crabs completed their best month in franchise history Tuesday. Their two most recent months are two of the three best ever:

20-8 (.714) - JULY 2019

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs have led the league in stolen bases all season, while also shutting down the opposition's running game:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 151 207 72.9%

Opponent 73 110 66.4%

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 37-15 to start the second half, putting them on pace to set a team record for second half wins (40) and winning percentage (.585). Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the BEST 2nd half record:

1. Charlotte 38-15 (.717)

2. Erie 36-15 (.706)

3. Bowie 34-16 (.680)

4. Kane County 34-16 (.680)

5. St. Lucie 34-18 (.654)

RECORD BOOK BOUND

With three weeks remaining in the season, several Stone Crabs are on the verge of franchise single-season records. The next Moises Gomez home run will break the franchise record (Malm, Segovia - 2013)

Walks Saves

1 Tyler Bortnick - 79 (2011) 5 Satow/Garcia - 12 (2011/13)

3 Reid Fronk - 61 (2010) 7 Dalton Moats - 11 (2017)

4 Shawn O'Malley - 58 (2009) 8 Richard De Los Santos - 10 (2009)

5 Garrett Whitley - 55 (2019) 9 Chandler Raiden - 9 (2019)

6 Willy Adames - 54 (2015) Josh Satow - 9 (2010)

7 Thomas Coyle - 52 (2014) Brian Miller - 9 (2016)

CLAW POINTS

Early in July, the Stone Crabs completed the longest winning streak in franchise history (10 games)...Tommy Romero currently ranks sixth in ERA (2.08) amongst full season pitchers in Minor League Baseball.

