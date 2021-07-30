Audition to Sing the National Anthem

July 30, 2021







The season is quickly approaching! As we have done in previous years, we will be conducting a National Anthem contest. If you, or someone you know, would be interested in preforming at one of our games, please email us a video submission of you singing the National Anthem. To submit your video clip, email taylors@carolinathunderbirds.com, with the subject line Last, First: National Anthem Audition. Also in your email, include the best phone number and email to reach you at. To be considered for this competition, you must have your submission in by September 1, 2021.

Sincerely,

Taylor Swaim

Ticketing and Game Operations

Carolina Thunderbirds

