Auburn Wins WooSox' Inaugural "Town Takeovers" Competition

October 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







On Sunday, September 25, as the Worcester Red Sox concluded a sensational second season, during which they attracted well over 500,000 fans to Polar Park, they honored the Town of Auburn as the winners of the inaugural "Town Takeovers" competition-a new program that will expand in WooSox '23.

Of more than 20 towns and cities throughout Central and Western Mass to be featured in the program this season, Auburn produced the highest turnout with 546 fans on "Auburn Night" Wednesday, June 15.

During pre-game ceremonies at the season finale September 25, WooSox Chairman & Principal Owner Larry Lucchino and WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg presented representatives from Auburn with a large trophy and two large championship banners-one of which will remain on display at Polar Park for years to come.

The Auburn representatives were Select Board Vice Chair Sara Rufli; Director of Department of Development and Inspectional Services Darlene Coyle; Stacy Fitzgerald, an administrative assistant within the Auburn Police Department; Sue Strozina, an administrative assistant within the Town Manager's Office; and Amy and Erik Berg, two teachers within Auburn Local Schools.

At "Auburn Night" earlier in the season, Auburn residents raised $855 for the Officer Ronald Tarentino, Jr. Charitable Fund, which was established in 2018 by Tarentino's loving family, friends, and colleagues. So, on September 25, the WooSox Foundation matched this donation and presented Auburn representatives with a check for $855.

As this year's "Town Takeovers" champions, Auburn is guaranteed another "Town Takeover" game during the 2023 season.

