Tides to Do Field Makeover at Virginia Beach Little League

October 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced their grounds crew and front office staff will travel to Virginia Beach Little League to makeover their baseball field. This comes after finishing as the runner-up in a contest held online on the Tides website earlier this year, where the league earned the second-most votes by fans.

The Tides will head to the field on Monday October 17, and will be there from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The renovations will include regrading the field, leveling the field and then topping it with turface. The staff will also be redoing their bleachers by providing the league with fresh wood.

Since the inaugural renovation in 2012, the Tides have renovated 16 local fields: Eason's Crossroads (Gates, NC), Ocean View Little League (Norfolk), Smithfield Recreation Association (Smithfield), Bennett's Creek Little League (Suffolk), Phoebus Little League (Hampton), Shore Little League (Nassawadox), Cradock Little League (Portsmouth), Little Creek National (Norfolk), Gloucester Youth Baseball (Gloucester), Surry County Pony Baseball (Surry), Deer Park Youth Field (Newport News), Plaza Little League (Virginia Beach), Thalia/Malibu Baseball (Virginia Beach), Churchland Little League (Portsmouth), Albemarle (North Carolina) and Suffolk Youth Athletic Association (Suffolk).

The project is made possible thanks to the Tides Youth Baseball Fund, a program established by the Tides in 1990 as a way to raise money for youth baseball and softball programs in Hampton Roads. The Youth Baseball Fund is partially financed by scoreboard announcements at Harbor Park throughout the season, and those wishing to make a donation directly to the Youth Baseball Fund can do so via norfolkides.com under the "Harbor Park" section.

