Attack Sign Michael Dec to Standard Player Development & Education Agreement

December 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OWEN SOUND, Ontario - Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced today that they have signed forward Michael Dec, their 8th round pick from the 2023 OHL Priority Selection to a Standard Player Development and Education agreement. Dec will be a floating Affiliate Player limited to appearing in 10 games during the 2024-25 season.

The opportunity to sign Dec is a direct result of the changes to the NCAA eligibility rules, with Michael having already committed to join the Cornell University Men's Hockey program for the 2027-28 season.

"We are proud to announce the signing of Michael Dec. Michael has been a standout at St. Andrews College prep school and which has allowed him to commit to Cornell" said DeGray. "We fell fortunate to have Michael sign his OHL Standard Player Development and Scholarship agreement as a floating affiliate this year. Being able to play up to 10 games with us this year will help acclimatize Michael to the OHL as a full-time player next season. Congratulation Michael and his family and welcome to the Attack family."

Originally from Mississauga, Ontario and drafted out of the Mississauga Rebels U16 program, Dec enrolled at St. Andrews College for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The 5-foot-9-inch, 152-pound forward where he tallied nine goals and 20 assists in 21 games in the Prep Hockey Conference and 46 goals and 52 assists in 64 games in the Under-18 AAA loop, including a 2.1 point per game average so far this season.

"Attending St. Andrews College for my grade 11 and 12 years provided me exposure and the opportunity to commit to Cornell University and play Division I hockey in the future" said Dec. "I also dreamed of playing the in OHL some day and with the recent rule changes I now have the opportunity to play for the Attack and continue to develop in the number-1 development league in the world."

Dec is expected to join the team over the Christmas break and play in the pair of games between Christmas and New Years, then return to St. Andrew's College, before returning to the Attack for a select number of games throughout the remainder of the season. Tickets for all Attack games can be pruchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.

