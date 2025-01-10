Atlético Ottawa Transfers Kris Twardek to Valour FC

January 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa confirmed today that Kris Twardek has been transferred to Winnipeg-based Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Valour FC. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed.

Twardek, 27, joined Atlético ahead of the 2024 CPL season and featured 23 times for the club in league play, providing one goal and two assists. The native of Kinburn, Ont. scored on his debut at TD Place against York United FC and also featured for the club three times in the TELUS Canadian Championship.

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of January 10, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa picked Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.