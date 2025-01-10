Wanderers Sign Andre Rampersad to New Contract

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed midfielder Andre Rampersad to a new two-year contract through the 2026 Canadian Premier League Season with a club option for 2027.

A day-one Wanderer, Rampersad enters his seventh season with the club after signing his original contract on January 10, 2019, ahead of the CPL's inaugural season.

"We're really pleased to extend Andre's commitment at the Halifax Wanderers, a player and a fantastic person who has contributed massively to the growth of this club from the ground up," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "As club captain, Andre epitomizes the values we adhere to every day and in our community, establishing himself as a club leader, earning the respect of his teammates, staff and the club's amazing supporters. While we all consider him an adopted Haligonian, Andre also represents his home Trinidad & Tobago with great pride on the international stage and we fully support that commitment. Together with Andre, we will continue to take strides forward as a club."

From La Horquetta, Trinidad and Tobago, Rampersad is the Wanderers' all-time leader in appearances, with 140 matches played in a Halifax shirt. Over that time, he has contributed three goals and six assists while anchoring the Wanderers' midfield and connecting the defence with the attack. Over his career, Rampersad has completed 89% of all passes.

"Andre is an inspirational leader who has proven to be an incredible person through the transformation of this league since day one," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He is still elevating his level as a player, and his play last season shows how he continues to grow. We look forward to seeing him continue to lead by his example to our younger players."

Ahead of the 2020 CPL season, Rampersad was named club captain of the Wanderers, a role he has held ever since. Along with his duties on the field, Rampersad has been a massive addition to the Halifax sports community, representing the club at numerous events and engaging with young soccer players in the region. Now a full-time resident of the city, Rampersad is excited to continue raising his young family in Nova Scotia.

"It's a proud feeling to be a part of this club, and I want the fans of the Halifax Wanderers to know that I am committed to helping bring a trophy to this city," Rampersad said. "Playing at the Wanderers Grounds and feeling the support from the fans makes me fall in love with Halifax even more every year; this is where I want to stay and have my family."

During his time in Canada, the 29-year-old midfielder has also become a mainstay for the Trinidad and Tobago Men's National Team. Rampersad has made 18 appearances for his country, scoring his first international goal during the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

