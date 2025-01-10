Valour FC Acquires Attacker Kris Twardek from AtlÉtico Ottawa

January 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced that the club has acquired attacker Kris Twardek from Atlético Ottawa. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The club subsequently signed Twardek, 27, to a one-year guaranteed contract, with an option for 2026.

"We are extremely happy to add Kris to our front line," said GM and Head Coach Phil Dos Santos. "We've watched him a lot before he came to Ottawa. He's strong, vertical and objective. He's also versatile which is important in this league. Kris will add experience and quality to our squad."

The Toronto-born, Kinburn, Ont.-raised attacker returned home to play on Canadian soil in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) ahead of the league's sixth season in 2024, signing for Atleti last January. Twardek saw action in 23 matches for Ottawa in his lone season in the nation's capital, starting on 17 occasions. He added one goal and two assists for the side, and consistently showed a talent and aptitude for moving the ball forward and creating chances offensively.

His time in Ottawa marked Twardek's first stint in North American football in his career. The globetrotter now adds Winnipeg to his resume after previously playing professionally in the Republic of Ireland, England, Poland and Slovakia.

Twardek also arrives in Winnipeg with one international cap to his name. He appeared for the Canadian men's national team in a match against El Salvador in 2017.

"I'm looking forward to a new and exciting season with Valour." said Twardek "It will be great to share the pitch with some familiar faces within the squad. Everything ahead of us is possible and it's in our hands to have a successful season."

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Jan. 10, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Jonathan Viscosi, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Gianfranco Facchineri, Roberto Alarcón

Midfielders: Diogo Ressurreição, Safwane Mlah, Zachary Sukunda, Raphael Ohin, Dante Campbell

Forwards: Shaan Hundal, Kian Williams, Jordan Faria, Kris Twardek

