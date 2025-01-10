Atlético Ottawa Roster Update

January 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa confirmed today the contract status of its current roster ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Twelve players are currently under contract with Atlético Ottawa heading into the 2025 season.

Nine players finished the 2024 season with guaranteed contracts for 2025: Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham, defenders Tyr Walker and Jonathan Grant, midfielders Manny Aparicio, Abou Sissoko, Kris Twardek and Noah Verhoeven, and forwards Ballou Tabla and Kevin Santos.

Atlético previously announced it has exercised club options on defender Amer Didić and forward Samuel Salter, guaranteeing their return to the side for 2025. The club also signed midfielders Gabriel Antinoro and Alberto Zapater to new contracts, guaranteed through 2027 and 2025, respectively.

Following a period of negotiation, Ottawa has declined 2025 options on the contracts for goalkeeper Rayane Yesli and defender Zachary Roy. Contracts for Ollie Bassett, Rubén del Campo and Jesús del Amo expired on December 31, 2024.

The club also previously announced this week that it has transferred two players this off-season. Defender Matteo de Brienne was transferred to Göteborgs Atlet- och Idrottssällskap (GAIS) of Sweden's top division and midfielder Kris Twardek was transferred to Valour FC.

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of January 10:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa yesterday picked Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

