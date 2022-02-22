Atlantic League Champion and All-Star Joe Iorio Returns

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Joe Iorio. The 2019 Atlantic League champion and All-Star begins his third season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"Joe has been an important part of our pitching staff over the past two seasons," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is eager to continue his career on Long Island, and we are happy to welcome him back."

Iorio has combined to make 55 appearances (41 starts) in his two seasons with the Ducks. He has compiled a 19-5 record with a 3.87 ERA and 165 strikeouts over 256.0 innings of work. In 2021, the 30-year-old ranked second in the Atlantic League with 13 wins, trailing only the league's Pitcher of the Year, Southern Maryland's Daryl Thompson (16). He also ranked fifth in the ALPB in innings pitched (127.2), sixth in ERA (4.65) and seventh in games started (22). He also had four at bats during the season, totaling two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Iorio then earned the win in the decisive Game Three of the North Division Championship Series at Southern Maryland, clinching Long Island's record fifth consecutive division title.

During his first season with the Ducks in 2019, the West Islip native made 32 appearances (19 starts). He went 6-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 92 strikeouts over 128.1 innings of work. The righty was selected to pitch in the Atlantic League All-Star Game and then went on to make five postseason appearances, helping the Flock win the Atlantic League championship over Sugar Land. Prior to joining the Ducks, Iorio spent four seasons (2015-18) in the Frontier League, pitching with Washington, Southern Illinois and River City. He combined to go 6-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 86 games.

"I was beyond excited when I signed my first contract with the Ducks, and now, after two seasons and one championship, I'm thrilled to be coming back for a third season," said Iorio. "The organization, coaches, my teammates, my family, and the fans have made my first two seasons on Long Island unforgettable. I'm ready to come back and help bring home another Atlantic League championship. Go Ducks!"

