2022 House Gets Fuller

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have re-signed two more top hurlers from last season's pitching staff while adding a newcomer with Major League time to its outfield. Right-handed starter Alex Sanabia, lefty closer Jim Fuller, and versatile switch-hitting outfielder Yefri Perez have all joined the squad for the 2022 season, as announced by Revs manager Mark Mason on Monday's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Sanabia returns to York where he went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA in six starts last season, before having his contract purchased by the New York Mets at the end of June and spending most of the remainder of his season at Triple-A Syracuse. Sanabia struck out 24 and allowed just nine earned runs in 33.1 innings with the Revolution and authored the Atlantic League's first complete game last season, a three-hitter in a 12-1 win at Southern Maryland on June 9. The Revs' Opening Day starter went on to hold a 4.34 ERA combined between Syracuse and Binghamton (Double-A) in the Mets organization.

"We're really excited to get Alex back, and hopefully he'll have an opportunity to get picked up again," commented Mason. "He knows how to pitch, he's a cerebral pitcher. He's a great addition to have back, and he's really good with the younger guys as far as work ethic and how he goes about his business."

The 33-year-old enters his 16th season of professional baseball. A 32nd round draft pick out of Castle Park (CA) High School in 2006 by the Marlins, Sanabia quickly rose through the minor league ranks. He was named a Mid-Season All-Star for High-A Jupiter in 2010 and during that same season was promptly promoted to Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans before getting a call up to the Major Leagues.

At 21 years old, Sanabia made his Major League debut on June 24, 2010, pitching 3.1 relief innings against the Baltimore Orioles. In his first taste of the majors, the San Diego native posted a 5-3 record with a 3.73 ERA in 15 games, including 12 starts. Sanabia made an additional three appearances (two starts) with the Marlins in 2011 and was in Miami's rotation for 10 starting assignments in 2013. In 28 MLB appearances (24 starts), he is 8-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

In addition to his time in the Marlins and Mets organizations, Sanabia has spent time at the Triple-A level with the Diamondbacks, Angels, and Cubs. In 179 minor league outings (144 starts), Sanabia is 44-50 with a 4.56 ERA and 573 punch-outs.

Fuller returns to York after becoming the first closer in franchise history to lead the Atlantic League in saves, nailing down 29 saves last season, the second most in a season in franchise history. The lefty was 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA overall and enters the 2022 season fourth on the Revs' all-time career saves list.

The 2022 season will be the 13th as a pro for the 34-year-old Fuller, who is coming off a Dominican Winter League championship with Gigantes, going 2-0 with one save and a 2.89 ERA. Prior to York, Fuller was a 2019 Atlantic League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star with New Britain in 2019 and was selected the league's Closer of the Year after going 7-2 with a 1.03 ERA, 68 strikeouts, and 25 saves in 61 relief innings. In four Atlantic League seasons, which also includes time with Long Island, Fuller is 13-6 with a 2.02 ERA in 166 appearances and has 191 strikeouts in 169.1 innings.

Originally a 21st round selection by the New York Mets in 2008 out of Southern Connecticut State University, the 5-foot-10 southpaw went 16-11 with a 2.01 ERA and 213 strikeouts in his first three professional seasons. In 2010 with Single-A Savannah, Fuller was named Most Outstanding Pitcher in the South Atlantic League as well as a Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star. The Brighton, MA, native spent five seasons in the Mets system before being claimed off waivers by Minnesota at the end of 2013. He has also spent time in the Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations, making it to Triple-A in both systems. In his pro career, Fuller is 44-29 with a 2.72 lifetime ERA with 633 punch-outs in 341 games.

"We're happy to have him back," remarked Mason. "He really pitched well this winter too. He's a veteran presence out there late in the game. He had a great experience here last year and turned down some other opportunities to come back here. I think that says a lot about our organization."

Perez brings versatility to the lineup, having spent much of his career as a center fielder, but also logging significant time at second base and shortstop, while also seeing time at third base and the corner outfield spots.

The 30-year-old Dominican Republic native first signed with the Marlins in 2008 and ascended through Miami's farm system. He was a Florida State League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star with the Jupiter Hammerheads in 2015, as well as an MiLB.com Organization All-Star after stealing a league-leading 71 bases that season. With the Jacksonville Suns in 2016, Perez was a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star and stole 39 more bags (3rd in SL) before being promoted directly to the Majors at age 25. Perez appeared in 12 big league games for Miami, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, five runs scored, and four stolen bases.

Following his time in the Marlins organization, Perez has mostly played in the Mexican League and the Dominican Winter League in recent years. As a pro, Perez is a .251 lifetime hitter with a .312 on-base percentage and 268 stolen bases. He was a bronze medalist with the Dominican Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were held in 2021, playing mostly second base for his national team.

"He can do a lot of things," said Mason. "He can play great outfield, hits for average, and is definitely someone that we'll look at in the leadoff spot."

The Revs now have seven players under contract for the upcoming season, with more signings slated to be unveiled each Monday on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK. The next episode is set to air on Monday, February 28 at 6 p.m.

