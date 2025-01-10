Atlanta Hosts 14 Home Matches for 2025 Season

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe, the city's indoor professional volleyball team, is excited to announce its 2025 season, which will feature 14 home matches.

Twelve of these matches will be held at Gas South Arena, located in Gwinnett County, and two will be held within the perimeter at the Georgia State Convocation Center, located in downtown Atlanta. We are inviting media to join us for our 2025 season home matches, getting content of Atlanta's professional volleyball team. RSVP through the media form.

2025 Home Matches

Date Time Opponent Location Theme Nights

Thursday, Jan. 16 7 p.m. ET Columbus Fury Gas South Arena First Serve

Sunday, Jan. 19 6 p.m. ET Grand Rapids Rise Gas South Arena Faith & Family Night

Thursday, Jan. 23 7 p.m. ET Vegas Thrill Gas South Arena

Thursday, Feb. 6 7 p.m. ET Orlando Valkyries Gas South Arena

Saturday, Feb. 8 7 p.m. ET Omaha Supernovas Gas South Arena

Sunday, Feb. 16 6 p.m. ET Indy Ignite Gas South Arena HBCU Night

Friday, Mar. 7 7 p.m. ET Vegas Thrill Gas South Arena Game Changers: Women Who Lead

Sunday, Mar. 9 3 p.m. ET Indy Ignite Gas South Arena

Saturday, Mar. 15 7 p.m. ET San Diego Mojo Gas South Arena

Friday, Mar. 21 7 p.m. ET Orlando Valkyries Gas South Arena Heroes Match

Friday, Mar. 28 7 p.m. ET San Diego Mojo GSU Convocation Center

Sunday, Mar. 30 3 p.m. ET Columbus Fury GSU Convocation Center 404 Day

Saturday, Apr. 26 8 p.m. ET Grand Rapids Rise Gas South Arena Family & Unity

Sunday, May 4 6 p.m. ET Omaha Supernovas Gas South Arena Fan Appreciation

