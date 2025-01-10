Atlanta Hosts 14 Home Matches for 2025 Season
January 10, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe, the city's indoor professional volleyball team, is excited to announce its 2025 season, which will feature 14 home matches.
Twelve of these matches will be held at Gas South Arena, located in Gwinnett County, and two will be held within the perimeter at the Georgia State Convocation Center, located in downtown Atlanta. We are inviting media to join us for our 2025 season home matches, getting content of Atlanta's professional volleyball team. RSVP through the media form.
2025 Home Matches
Date Time Opponent Location Theme Nights
Thursday, Jan. 16 7 p.m. ET Columbus Fury Gas South Arena First Serve
Sunday, Jan. 19 6 p.m. ET Grand Rapids Rise Gas South Arena Faith & Family Night
Thursday, Jan. 23 7 p.m. ET Vegas Thrill Gas South Arena
Thursday, Feb. 6 7 p.m. ET Orlando Valkyries Gas South Arena
Saturday, Feb. 8 7 p.m. ET Omaha Supernovas Gas South Arena
Sunday, Feb. 16 6 p.m. ET Indy Ignite Gas South Arena HBCU Night
Friday, Mar. 7 7 p.m. ET Vegas Thrill Gas South Arena Game Changers: Women Who Lead
Sunday, Mar. 9 3 p.m. ET Indy Ignite Gas South Arena
Saturday, Mar. 15 7 p.m. ET San Diego Mojo Gas South Arena
Friday, Mar. 21 7 p.m. ET Orlando Valkyries Gas South Arena Heroes Match
Friday, Mar. 28 7 p.m. ET San Diego Mojo GSU Convocation Center
Sunday, Mar. 30 3 p.m. ET Columbus Fury GSU Convocation Center 404 Day
Saturday, Apr. 26 8 p.m. ET Grand Rapids Rise Gas South Arena Family & Unity
Sunday, May 4 6 p.m. ET Omaha Supernovas Gas South Arena Fan Appreciation
