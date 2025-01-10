Supernovas Make History Again with New U.S. Pro Volleyball Attendance Record

January 10, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, continue to show the growing interest and passion of pro volleyball, resetting the U.S. Pro Volleyball Attendance Record with 13,486 cheering on the Supernovas for the 2025 season opener at the CHI Health Center against the Atlanta Vibe.

Omaha broke its own attendance record from a season ago when 12,090 packed into CHI on March 16, 2024, to see the Supernovas beat the Orlando Valkyries 3-1. The franchise has now hosted the top eight most attended Pro Volleyball matches in U.S. history with nine of the top ten taking place in Nebraska.

In less than two seasons of existence, the Supernovas have hosted six crowds of 11,000 or more and eight with more than 10,000 in attendance.

During its championship run in the inaugural 2024 PVF season, Omaha and the Supernovas became the league's shining star, hosting 134,969 fans across the 14 matches held at the CHI Health Center. That includes a whopping 9,656 average mark for the 12 Supernovas' home matches, which was No. 1 in the world in pro volleyball average attendance. Plus, there were 19,094 spectators who attended the PVF Semifinals and Championship in May.

"The unwavering support and enthusiasm of Omaha fans continue to set the gold standard in professional volleyball," Supernovas Owner Danny White said. "Resetting the U.S. Pro Volleyball record is another testament to the incredible energy of NovasNation and their unmatched passion for the sport. It's not just about the numbers - it's about the community we've built together and the milestones we will continue to achieve. As we look ahead, we remain committed to raising the bar and delivering a major league volleyball experience that inspires the next generation athletes and fans."

"NovasNation has shown the world that professional volleyball has a bright future," Supernovas Partner Kirk Thompson shared. "Breaking another U.S. Pro Volleyball record underscores the growing hunger for this sport and the impact it's making on a major-league level. We're proud to be at the forefront of this growth, showing what's possible when passion meets opportunity, and we're excited to keep elevating the game for our fans and the sport as a whole."

"The entire Metro area, Nebraska and our region has embraced the Supernovas with open arms since our first match one year ago." Supernovas Team President Diane Mendenhall. "This achievement highlights the passion, dedication and growth of NovasNation since the Championship Match last May. It's a reminder of the limitless potential of our sport and our responsibility to keep pushing what's possible by delivering a major-league experience in a world class arena that inspires even more people to join this movement."

13,486 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Atlanta Vibe | CHI Health Center | January 10, 2025

12,090 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Orland Valkyries | CHI Health Center | March 16, 2024

11,918 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Orlando Valkyries | CHI Health Center | February 18, 2024

11,624 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Atlanta Vibe | CHI Health Center | January 24, 2024

11,403 | Omaha Supernovas vs. San Diego Mojo | CHI Health Center | February 3, 2024

11,303 | Omaha Supernovas vs. San Diego Mojo | CHI Health Center | April 20, 2024

10,678 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Grand Rapids Rise (PVF Title) | CHI Health Center | May 18, 2024

10,315 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Vegas Thrill | CHI Health Center | March 30, 2024

10,213 | U.S. WNT vs. Dominican Republic | Pinnacle Bank Arena | January 9, 2016

9,165 | Omaha Supernovas at Columbus Fury | Nationwide Arena | February 21, 2024

Every match this season can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by its flagship station KCRO 660 AM as part of Walnut Media. The SRN can be heard in five states with the support of its affiliates in KXCB Bluffs Country 106.5 FM, Boomer Radio 106.7 FM, ESPN Tri Cities, KNCY in Nebraska City, KGMT in Fairbury and KSID-AM in Sidney.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.