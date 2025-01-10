Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Columbus Fury: January 11, 2025

January 10, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







San Diego Mojo (0-1) at Columbus Fury (0-0)

The San Diego Mojo look to bounce back from a tough season-opening loss when the face the Columbus Fury on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Mojo came away with the victory in all four games against the Fury last season, winning in five and four sets in the two matchups in Columbus. First serve inside the Nationwide Arena is set for 4:00 p.m. PT.

Tune-In

Fans can watch the match on YouTube.

Neil Sika (play-by-play) and Audrey Flaugh (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The Mojo dropped their season opener on Thursday at Orlando, falling in three sets to the Valkyries. Kayla Lund opened the season with a double-double, co-leading the Mojo with 10 kills while also registering 10 digs. Rookie Maya Tabron, who started in her professional debut, also collected 10 kills and added eight digs, while DaYeong Lee posted a double-double with match-leading 34 assists and 10 digs. Shara Venegas topped the Mojo with 13 digs. Rookie Leyla Blackwell had a strong showing in her first career start, hitting .420 with seven kills, while Ronika Stone added five kills and one block.

A pair of Mojo players competed for the Fury last season, as Rainelle Jones and Jenaisya Moore make their return to Columbus. Jones was a key contributor for the Fury, appearing in all 24 matches with 17 starts.

Columbus Fury Outlook

Columbus is led one again by Head coach Ángel Pérez, who guided the Fury to an 8-16 mark in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season, including a 6-6 record at home.

The Fury are captained by Megan Courtney-Lush, who appeared in 19 matches and ranked second on the team with 162 kills and 225 digs on the year. The outside hitter totaled seven double-doubles on the season and notched a franchise-high three aces on two separate occasions on the year.

Former Mojo standout Morgan Lewis is a part of this year's Fury squad. Last season, Lewis appeared in 21 matches (54 sets) for San Diego, totaling 127 kills and 22 blocks while adding 84 digs.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.