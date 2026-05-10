Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 9, 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream overcame a 19-PT deficit with 5 players scoring in double digits to defeat the Minnesota Lynx, 91-90!

Allisha Gray: 24 PTS (14 PTS IN THE 3Q) | 8 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Naz Hillmon: 15 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Rhyne Howard: 15 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 3 3PM Jordin Canada: 12 PTS | 6 AST Angel Reese: 11 PTS | 14 REB | 3 BLKS | 2 STL | 2 AST

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026

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