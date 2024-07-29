Atlanta Dream Team up with Obama Academy for Backpack Drive and Back to School Fun Fest

July 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Who: Atlanta Dream, Barack and Michelle Obama Academy

What: The Atlanta Dream is excited to announce its annual Backpack Drive, helping kids in need across metro Atlanta to start the school year strong. In collaboration with Barack and Michelle Obama Academy (BAMO) and Atlanta Public Schools, the Dream will host a Back to School Fun Fest during the BAMO and Atlanta Public Schools Open House.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 9 a.m. - noon

Where: Barack and Michelle Obama Academy - 970 Martin ST SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

Students will receive a new backpack and school supplies, and the Dream will provide teachers with supplies to help supplement their classroom setup. Additionally, each child will have access to the Atlanta Fulton Public Library Bookmobile to grab a new library book for the first day of school. The Dream will also have a mini-resource fair, voter registration table, health and wellness resources, and more.

Media opportunities: Any media looking to cover this event should reach out to either Liam Branley or Tori Newman of the Atlanta Dream PR Department.

Highlights:

Backpack and School Supply Giveaway: Students will receive a new backpack filled with school supplies.

Teacher Support: The Dream will provide teachers with essential supplies for their classrooms.

Bookmobile: The Atlanta Fulton Public Library Bookmobile will be on-site to ensure every student has a new library book for the first day of school.

Mini-Resource Fair: Including voter registration, health and wellness resources, and more.

Dream Partners:

Jim Ellis Buick GMC Atlanta: Providing school supplies.

HoneyPot: Providing school supplies and resources for parents.

Zaxby's: Providing food for families and staff at the event.

Atlanta Fulton Public Library Bookmobile: Ensuring every student has a new library book and will register parents for library cards and accounts.

