A'ja Wilson's Double-Double Leads USA to 102-76 Win over Japan

July 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LILLE, France - A'ja Wilson's 24 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots led the USA (1-0) women to a 102-76 victory over Japan (0-1) in their Olympic opener on Monday night in Lille, France.

Starting Point Gawd Chelsea Gray dished inside to Wilson 14 seconds into the game for the USA's first points of 2024. She finished with 13 assists, bettering her Olympic-high of 8 set in the 2020 quarterfinals against Australia.

Coming off the bench, Kelsey Plum chipped in 11 points and passed out 5 dimes and Jackie Young added 7 points.

Wilson's 24 points are an Olympic personal record, while her 13 rebounds equaled the 13 she grabbed against Nigeria in Tokyo.

The USA never trailed, went up 22-15 after the first period and 50-39 at halftime. The red, white and blue came out in the second half to outscore Japan 29-18 in the third quarter and 23-19 in the final stanza.

The USA continues 2024 Olympic play with a clash against Belgium (0-1) on Aug. 1 at 12 pm PT. The game will be telecast live on the USA Network and on Peacock. Belgium dropped its Group C opener to Germany (1-0) 83-69 earlier in the day.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.