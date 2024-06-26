Atlanta Dream Sign Guard Maya Caldwell

June 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream have signed guard Maya Caldwell, the organization announced today.

Caldwell was drafted with the No. 33 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA Draft. In 2022, Caldwell signed with the Dream, averaging 10.9 points and 2.2 assists per game in nine appearances. Last season, Caldwell joined the Indiana Fever and played in 30 games.

The 5'11" guard attended the University of Georgia, where she was named to the 2021 All-SEC Tournament Team in her senior season.

