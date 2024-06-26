Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx - June 27

June 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (3-13) will host the Minnesota Lynx (13-3) at noon CT on Thursday in the Wings' annual Camp Day game at College Park Center. The contest will air on Bally Sports Southwest and stream on WNBA League Pass. On the call will be Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

Thursday's Camp Day game will feature over 30 camps with over 3,000 campers in attendance.

The Wings and Lynx met just nine days ago in the Twin Cities, with Minnesota scoring a 90-78 victory at Target Center. Rookie guard Sevgi Uzun scored a career-high 17 points and Monique Billings was one assist shy of a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine assists in the setback, as the Wings were without WNBA No. 2 scorer Arike Ogunbowale. The Lynx have won the first two meetings of the season with the Wings, both of which have been played in Minneapolis. Thursday's meeting is the first of two meetings this season in Arlington, with the second slated for Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Dallas is coming off a 92-84 loss at the Washington Mystics on Sunday, despite a season-high 26 points from Natasha Howard. Minnesota defeated the New York Liberty on Tuesday night 94-89 in the Commissioner's Cup Championship.

How To Follow Airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Lynx Schedule & Results

6/2 at MIN L, 76-87

6/17 at MIN L, 78-90

6/27 at DAL Noon

8/30 at DAL 6:30 p.m.

Lynx lead the all-time series 53-19

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

