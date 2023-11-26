Atherton Dazzles in Debut But Mayhem Shut Out

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem would take to the ice to wrap up 4 games in 5 days against a Pensacola squad looking to redeem themselves after a poor showing in Birmingham. Mayhem netminder Drennen Atherton would make his Mayhem debut against his former club.

Macon would get an early powerplay opportunity after Jordan Henderson's tripping penalty, but they would not be able to convert. Macon's penalty kill would be stellar on a long four-minute penalty kill after Adam Eby was assessed a double minor for high-sticking. Atherton would make stop after stop in that frame while making 17 saves in the period.

Pensacola would open the scoring after a wrap-around goal from Garrett Milan. Atherton and Macon's penalty kill would rise to the test again, this time a 5-3 kill and the entirety of the Pensacola power-play. The contest would carry a chippy energy the rest of the way as both teams began to be frustrated at the lack of offensive success. Atherton would stop 16 of 17 shots faced in the period.

Teams would trade shots back and forth in the third period. Macon would get one last shot late into the game after Jordan Anderson was tagged for tripping. Macon would go empty net to skate 6 on 4 but could not find the game-tying goal in the waning moments.

Drennan Atherton would be fantastic as he stopped 39 of 40 shots faced, but Pensacola's Stephen Mundinger would be one better as he stopped all 31 shots he faced en route to the 1-0 shutout win for the Ice Flyers.

Macon will have a chance to analyze where it has gone wrong on their current seven-game losing streak. There are quite a few uncertainties about the Mayhem squad, but one thing is for sure, they will not be satisfied with the results they have been seeing.

Macon will welcome in the Birmingham Bulls for a two-game set next weekend. On Friday, it will be Macon Music Night with a 7:00 EST puck drop. Then on Saturday, the Mayhem will host Biker Night for a 6:30 EST puck drop. Tickets start at just $15 so come join in on the fun. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

