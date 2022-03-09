Astros Affiliated Tourists and Woodpeckers Schedule Exhibition

March 9, 2022 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - The High-A Asheville Tourists and the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers will play an exhibition game at McCormick Field on Wednesday, April 6. This will be the first matchup in a recurring series each year with the site of the game alternating between the two Astros affiliated, North Carolina franchises.

The game is scheduled for 6:35pm EST and the gates to McCormick Field will open at 5:30pm EST.

Tickets for the exhibition contest will go on sale Tuesday, March 15 at 10:00am EST and can be purchased online at www.TouristsTickets.com. Full Season and Half Season Seat holders will have their seats to the exhibition game included in their ticket plan at no additional cost.

The Tourists open up the regular season on April 8 at Bowling Green before returning to Asheville for the official home opener on April 12 vs. Greenville.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.