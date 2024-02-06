Ashley Stephenson Named to Canadian Baseball HOF

VANCOUVER, BC - Celebrated multi-sport athlete and second-year Canadians coach Ashley Stephenson now has a plaque to go with the ring she won as a 2023 Northwest League champion; the Mississauga, ON native has been named to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Stephenson will join the ranks of baseball's best in the nation as a 2024 Inductee this summer.

Her playing career dates to her university hockey days at Wilfrid Laurier - which included four conference titles and a CIS National Championship - and continued as a pro in the original National Women's Hockey League and the Canadian Women's Hockey League while starring for the Canada women's national baseball team from 2004 to 2018.

On the diamond, Stephenson was named Canada Women's National Baseball Team MVP twice (2005, 2008), earned an All-Star nod at third base in the 2008 IBAF World Cup Tournament and won the 2011 Baseball Canada Jimmy Rattlesnake Award, which was renamed in her honor. Most recently she was tabbed as the 2022 recipient of the Baseball Canada Lionel Ruhr Elite Coach of the Year Award after she became the first woman to manage a Canadian national baseball team when she led the women's national team to two wins over Team USA in the Friendship Series then coached Ontario teams at the Women's Invitational and 16U Girls Championships. Stephenson is the first female coach in C's franchise history.

