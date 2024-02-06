Unanimous Support: Washington County Commissioners Approve $8 Million for New Hillsboro Hops Ballpark

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops received great news today from Washington County when the board of commissioners unanimously approved $8 million for a new city-owned ballpark that will help the Hops meet Major League Baseball's facility requirements for Minor League Baseball (MiLB). The funding is allocated through the county's Transient Lodging Tax.

"As a community and a county we have enjoyed the Hops and everything they bring to this region," said Washington County Commissioner Jerry Willey.

"Today's unanimous support from Washington County is a critical piece toward ensuring the Hops remain in Hillsboro for decades to come," said Hillsboro Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher. "A new ballpark will pay deep dividends for this region-not only financially through event and lodging revenue, but more importantly as a year-round community hub for baseball games, youth sports, festivals, concerts and more."

Following today's Washington County vote, the remaining piece of funding for the new, city-owned ballpark is a $15 million commitment from the Oregon State Legislature during the state's February 2024 legislative session, scheduled to conclude just days prior to the March 15 deadline imposed by Major League Baseball.

To meet new MiLB requirements, the Hops and local officials considered many options before determining that building a new ballpark projects to be at least 15% more cost-effective than renovating the Hops' current home, Ron Tonkin Field. That facility lacks a women's locker room, visiting clubhouse, weight room, and other features that cause it to fall short of the new equity, access and professional-caliber MiLB facility standards.

The new ballpark is designed as a year-round outdoor entertainment venue that can host 6,000 people for Hops games and up to 7,000 for concerts, festivals and community events, filling a much-needed gap for a mid-sized regional entertainment venue in Hillsboro.

If the project goes unfunded and the team leaves Hillsboro after the 2024 season, the Greater Portland region would forfeit, per a 2023 ECONorthwest study:

$190 million in economic activity generated during construction of the new ballpark

$64 million in overall economic activity during the stadium's first decade of operation

More than 380 jobs and $30 million in state and local income taxes over the next 10 years

For further information on the new ballpark project, visit www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark.

