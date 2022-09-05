Array of Errors Dooms Somerset in Subway Series Rubber Match

Binghamton, New York - The Somerset Patriots (76-48) lost the finale of their series to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (50-74) 5-4 in extra innings on Sunday night at Mirabito Stadium, as the product of four costly errors committed in the field.

The four errors tied for the most committed by Somerset in any game this season, resulting in four of the game's five runs being unearned. This included the walk-off run that won the game for Binghamton in the bottom of the tenth inning.

Third baseman Andres Chaparro was tagged with a throwing error while Ronny Mauricio was at second base to lead off the bottom of the tenth. Mauricio scored from second base, marking Binghamton's third extra innings win over the Patriots this season.

The first three errors of the game were all committed by shortstop Jesus Bastidas, the most errors committed by any Patriot in a game this season.

Two of Bastidas' errors took place in Binghamton's three-run fourth inning, which chased Somerset starter Will Warren out of the game, after three unearned runs were plated by the Rumble Ponies.

Somerset scored the first of its runs on Everson Pereira's third triple of the season, which brought home Max Burt. Pereira scored moments later on an RBI-single by Austin Wells.

Wells ended the day 3-for-4 with a walk and also scored Somerset's final run of the game.

Andres Chaparro tied the game in the seventh inning with the second of his two doubles, which scored Wells from second base to tie the score of the game at 4-4.

Somerset did not score in the top of the tenth inning and the loss to Binghamton drops the Patriots to 4-8 in extra innings games this season.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on Tuesday night, when the team begins its final road trip of the regular season in Hartford with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Fans can follow the action live as Steven Cusumano calls the play-by-play on MiLB.tv and FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

