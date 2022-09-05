Abel Garners EL Pitcher of the Week

September 5, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Right-handed starter and Phillies #2 prospect Mick Abel received the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week award for his performance against Hartford. Abel threw five shutout innings to start Sunday's ballgame quieting the Double-A Rockies affiliate. He shutout the Yard Goats, only allowing just one hit and three walks. Abel struck out eight on 68 pitches.

Abel, 21, is the third Fightins player to receive a league award this season and the first pitcher. It was his third start in Double-A and his best one yet.

Abel made his Baseballtown debut on August 20, going six innings of four hit, two run ball. He struck out eight and let up just one walk on 89 pitches. He got the start again on August 28, only throwing two and two thirds innings on 75 pitches. He finished allowing three runs on five hits and three walks. Then, he struck out two.

Mick Abel is ranked #57 on MLB Pipeline's top prospect list. He sits third in the Phillies farm system with 99.0 innings thrown and second with strikeouts in 121 K's.

Prior to joining Reading, he played all of the 2022 season so far in High-A Jersey Shore. He started 18 games and posted a 4.01 ERA for eight wins. Through 85.1 innings, the righty had 103 strikeouts. In 2021, his first professional season, Abel made 14 starts in Clearwater (A). He posted a 4.43 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and 66 strikeouts through 44.2 innings with the Threshers.

Hailing from Portland, Oregon, Abel stands at 6-foot-five. He attended Jesuit High School in his hometown and committed to Oregon State for college. However, Abel signed with the Phillies after they selected him in the first round with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. In his recruiting class, Abel was rated the top pitcher in Oregon and the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in the country. He was named the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.