Arizona Rattlers at Green Bay Blizzard

April 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers YouTube Video







Week 3 Game Highlights

The Arizona Rattlers rolled into Green Bay and lit up the field - but the Blizzard didn't back down without a fight. Relive the big plays and hard hits from this intense matchup!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.