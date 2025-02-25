Argos Sign DB Jai Nunn-Liddell

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American DB Jai Nunn-Liddell.

Nunn-Liddell (6'2/190lbs) played four games with the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL in 2024, recording four tackles. The Georgia native attended Kentucky State in 2022, playing six games and tallying 11 tackles and one blocked kick. Prior to KSU, the defensive back played at Bowling Green University (2018-2019) recording one tackle in nine games. The 26-year-old started his collegiate career redshirting at Troy University in 2017.

