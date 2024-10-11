Argos Clinch Playoff Spot for Fourth Consecutive Season
October 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season Friday night with a 14-11 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. With two games remaining, including a pivotal October 19th matchup with divisional rival Ottawa at BMO Field, Toronto will either host the East Semi-Final or travel to Ottawa to play the REDBLACKS on November 2nd.
The Boatmen have made the postseason every season since GM Michael Clemons and Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie took over the team in 2020. Toronto has won the East Division each of the past three years and advanced to the East Final but will play in the East Semi for the first time since 2015 when they traveled to Hamilton. Toronto hasn't hosted an East Semi since 2012.
For tickets to the October 19th matchup vs. Ottawa and more Argonauts information please visit https://www.argonauts.ca/
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Argos Clinch Playoff Spot for Fourth Consecutive Season - Toronto Argonauts
- Six fines handed out - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Argos Clinch Playoff Spot for Fourth Consecutive Season
- Boatmen Sign Long Snapper Simon Chaves
- Argos Ink 2021 Draft Pick OL Sage Doxtater
- Boatmen Sign Five Americans
- Toronto Argonauts Unveil New Indigenous-Inspired Logo and Host Orange Jersey Game on September 28