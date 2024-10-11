Argos Clinch Playoff Spot for Fourth Consecutive Season

October 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season Friday night with a 14-11 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. With two games remaining, including a pivotal October 19th matchup with divisional rival Ottawa at BMO Field, Toronto will either host the East Semi-Final or travel to Ottawa to play the REDBLACKS on November 2nd.

The Boatmen have made the postseason every season since GM Michael Clemons and Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie took over the team in 2020. Toronto has won the East Division each of the past three years and advanced to the East Final but will play in the East Semi for the first time since 2015 when they traveled to Hamilton. Toronto hasn't hosted an East Semi since 2012.

