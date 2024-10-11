Six fines handed out

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Hamilton defensive back Stavros Katsantonis has been fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg wide receiver Ontaria Wilson.

Hamilton offensive lineman Jordan Murray has been fined for committing a non-football action by making unnecessary contact with Winnipeg defensive lineman Jamal Woods.

BC defensive lineman Jonah Tavai has been fined for delivering an illegal block on Calgary wide receiver Marken Michel.

Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis has been fined for committing a non-football action by throwing a punch at Edmonton offensive lineman Jakub Szott.

Edmonton linebacker Nyles Morgan has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Saskatchewan wide receiver Samuel Emilus.

Edmonton quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been fined for a third violation of the CFL Code of Conduct by bringing the league into disrepute via comments made to the media.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

