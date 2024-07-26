Argonauts Release Three

July 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - Find Toronto's transactions for Friday, July 26 below.

Released:

American WR Rasheed Bailey

American DB Amani Dennis

American DL Jay Person

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.