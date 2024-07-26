Argonauts Release Three
July 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - Find Toronto's transactions for Friday, July 26 below.
Released:
American WR Rasheed Bailey
American DB Amani Dennis
American DL Jay Person
