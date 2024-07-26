Alouettes Say Thank You to Their Fans

July 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes invite media representatives to their Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, July 28, starting at 2 PM.

To thank their members, the organization is hosting a party with pizza and food trucks free of charge.

This afternoon event is exclusively reserved for season ticket holders.

Most of the players from the organization will be participating in the event, as well as Alouettes' President and CEO Mark Weightman and the team's General Manager Danny Maciocia.

A DJ will be on-site to liven up the atmosphere and make people dance alongside the team's mascot, Touché!

"This kind of day is very important for us, and it is essential to thank our loyal supporters," says Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Alouettes. "We have incredible fans, and they are the reason why other teams don't enjoy playing on our turf. We want to say thank you by offering them a dedicated event."

WHAT: Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Party

WHO: Appearance of Montreal Alouettes players

Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Alouettes

Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Alouettes

DATE, TIME: Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m. (event starts at 130 p.m.)

WHERE: Olympic Stadium Esplanade / 4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue

