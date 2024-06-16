AquaSox Wins Fourth Straight Game

EUGENE, OR: Everett crushed three home runs and collected nine hits while defeating Eugene 7-3 in a Saturday night showdown at PK Park.

The Frogs hopped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning. RJ Schreck smashed a solo home run to right field to break the scoreless draw for his eighth homer of the year.

Everett extended their lead in the top of the third inning. After Brock Rodden hit his 13th double, Josh Hood doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Rodden then scurried home, giving the Frogs a 2-0 advantage.

Right-hander Ty Cummings cruised through four scoreless innings to start the game. Eugene took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Cummings finished his night after 4.2 innings of work, allowing three runs while striking out four and walking only one batter.

Tyler Cleveland extinguished the flames, ending the fifth inning while allowing no additional damage. He finished his outing after 0.2 innings while striking out one Emerald. Cleveland also earned his first pitching win while lowering his ERA to 3.27.

Everett had an offensive explosion in the top of the sixth inning, adding a trio of runs to reclaim the lead from Eugene. Jared Sundstrom drew a walk and stole his 12th base to lead off, and Schreck knocked his ninth double to tie the game 3-3. Two batters later, Caleb Cali smashed his third home run to right center field, providing Everett a 5-3 lead.

The AquaSox tacked on a final insurance run in the top of the eighth inning as Cali crushed a solo shot to left-center field, giving Everett a 7-3 lead.

Everett's bullpen fired off a scoreless 3.2 innings to end the game. Holden Laws threw two shutout innings, Shaddon Peavyhouse got two scoreless outs, and Blake Townsend fired off a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one batter to secure the Frogs' 7-3 win.

From the batter's box, AquaSox hitters recorded nine base hits. Cali, Rodden, and Schreck each tallied a pair of hits to lead the charge. Jorge Polanco hit safely in his AquaSox debut, and Hood and Andrew Miller both hit safely once. Cali brought the most runners home by collecting three RBIs, and Schreck drove home a pair of runners.

