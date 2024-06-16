Dust Devils Take One Over Hops

In a competitive Friday night showdown at Hillsboro Ballpark, the Tri-City Dust Devils took a game over the Hillsboro Hops, beating them 6-3. Jack Hurley homered in the matchup, but it was not enough to complete the comeback effort for the Hops.

Hillsboro starter Logan Clayton faced immediate pressure, giving up a run to the Dust Devils in the first. A string of singles allowed Tri-City to score. With the Hops down, Manuel Peña started the inning off with a single and Jack Hurley homered to drive them both in.

The game remained tightly played until the fourth inning. Clayton allowed a single and a walk to Tri-City, and they took advantage, hitting a triple to drive in two runs to put them up 3-2. Another base hit in the inning drove in yet another run, ending the inning with the Dust Devils up 4-2 over the home team.

Logan Clayton pitched five innings allowing three earned runs and striking out three before Junior Cerda got the ball. Cerda struck out the first two batters he faced before allowing two walks and then striking out the next hitter.

Cerda went one-and-two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking two before Armando Vasquez came into the game with the Hops still down 4-2. Vasquez gave up a homer to the first batter he faced, tacking on another run for Tri-City.

Dust Devil starter Walbert Urena pitched six innings, only allowing two earned runs and struck out four. Jake Smith came into the game in the bottom of the seventh and gave up a double to Jean Walters, but no other Hops did any damage in the inning. Smith pitched one inning, striking out one and allowing only one hit until Brady Choban came in to replace him. Andrew Pintar was hit by a pitch and removed from the game in the bottom of the eighth. A fielder's choice and a single from Neyfy Castillo drove in another run for Hillsboro, inching away at the Dust Devil's 5-3 lead.

Eli Saul replaced Vasques in the ninth, with Tri-City scoring another run to put them up 6-3. This would prove to be enough for the Dust Devils to secure the win.

Game six of the series will take place at 1:05 pm at Hillsboro Ballpark. The pregame show will start at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

