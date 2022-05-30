AquaSox Win Series Finale in Spokane 10-5

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON: Dariel Gomez seventh inning grand slam untied a 5-5 score as the Everett AquaSox put up double digit runs for the second straight game and defeated the Spokane Indians, 10-5 as the two teams split the six-game series.

Outfielder Victor Labrada put the AquaSox on the board first with a second inning double that drove in Justin Lavey. Back-to-back RBI singles from Myles Miller and Tyler Keenan scored Labrada and Gomez to put Everett on top 3-0 after the second inning.

Spokane would tie the game with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third inning. Zac Veen hammered a two-run home run that scored Eddy Diaz to cut the Sox lead to 3-2 and a Julio Carreras single drove in Grant Lavigne to tie the score at 3-3.

The AquaSox loaded the bases in the fourth inning, chasing Spokane starting pitcher Andrew Quezada. Noelvi Marte welcomed Anderson Pilar into the game with a two out double off the left field wall that scored Labrada and Miller to put the AquaSox back out on top, 5-3. Spokane would however come back once again, hitting solo home runs in back-to-back innings, Robby Martin Jr in the fourth and Colin Simpson in the fifth, to tie the game once again, 5-5.

The game would remain tied until the top of the seventh inning when Dariel Gomez hit his eighth home run of the season, a grand slam home run that went over the left field wall, scoring Andy Thomas, Lavey and Labrada ahead of him. Giving the Sox a 9-5 advantage. Marte then scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to conclude the scoring 10-5.

The AquaSox bullpen combined to pitch four shutout innings. Mike Mokma threw two innings and was credited with the win, improving to 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA on the season. Luis Curvelo pitched one inning and has not giving up a run in six road appearances this season (10 innings). Kyle Hill threw one inning and has not given up a run in his last four appearances (four innings).

Gomez home run was his third of the series and his fourth in the last seven games. He is now tied with teammate Spencer Packard and Marco Luciano of Eugene for the league lead with eight this season. The grand slam was the second for the AquaSox this season and first since Packard hit one on the opening night of the season back on April 8.

Labrada extended his hitting streak to seven games and was 11 for 24 on the road trip (.458 avg). He has nine base hits in his last four games. Labrada's three runs were his season high, something he accomplished three times while with Everett in 2021.

Keenan went two-for-four and has a slash line of .364/.447/576 in his last nine games.

The AquaSox were 5 for 13 with runners in scoring position and 12 for 28 (.428) in their last two games.

The AquaSox will now head home for a series against the Eugene Emeralds in which they will finish a suspended game before playing the six games that were originally on the schedule. The suspended game was stopped due to rain on April 10 with the score tied at 1-1 in the fourth inning. The two teams will finish out that nine inning game starting at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday May 31 at Funko Field and an additional seven inning game to be played at the conclusion of the first game. Both games can be heard on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO with the pregame show beginning at 5:50 p.m.

