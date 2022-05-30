May 31 - June 5 Homestand Information

The AquaSox return to Funko Field this week for a six-game homestand, and we can't wait to see Sox Nation in full effect. Everett remains hot as they have won 8 out of their last 11 games, including five games in a row at home.

The promotional highlight of the series will be Funko Friday, June 3rd as we are giving away a limited-edition sweatshirt to the first 2,500 fans. Limit one per person (not one per ticket). Make sure you line up early as we have limited size options.

UPCOMING HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS

Tuesday, May 31 - 6:05 First Pitch: On April 10th, we had a suspended game against the Eugene Emeralds due to weather. The game will be resumed on May 31st at 6:05. The regularly scheduled game for that night will take place afterwards. The second game will be a 7-inning contest. Two games for the price of one! Come early, stay late.

Wednesday, June 1 - 7:05 First Pitch: Baseball Bingo is back! Pick up your Tulalip Resort Casino Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth. Play along and win some great prizes. We also look forward to seeing all members of our Silver Sluggers Club.

Thursday, June 2 - 7:05 First Pitch: Join us for Throwback Thursday and enjoy $3.00 hot dogs, $3.00 sodas, $3.00 popcorn and $3.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light. What a deal!

Friday, June 3 - 7:05 First Pitch: It's Funko Friday...we are giving away a limited-edition sweatshirt to the first 2,500 fans. Limit one per person (not one per ticket). Make sure you line up early as we have limited size options.

We are kicking off our annual COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic. The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys and hats. "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. All jerseys will be auctioned off on-line starting on Thursday.

Saturday, June 4th - 7:05 First Pitch: COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic continues. The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys and hats.

Don't go home early as following the game we will have Launch-A-Ball and then a spectacular fireworks show.

Celebrate Pride Night at Funko Field in support of LGBTQIA+ persons and the fight for equality. We are committed to making sure that our communities are a place where all feel welcome and loved. Pride Night is an evening to recognize those efforts and have some fun, too.

Sunday, June 5 - 4:05 First Pitch: The final game of our COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic continues. Following the game kids get to run around the bases!

