Apply Now for 2025 Internships

October 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) are currently accepting applications from those interested in being considered for an internship position during the 2025 Minor League Baseball season. Interviews will be conducted starting in October, and the expectation is to have the internship positions filled as soon as possible. Please don't call/email in regards to the status of your résumé.

The team will contact all interested candidates for either a phone interview or update with an email for your status. Click here for the team's 2025 schedule.

Internships are for the following positions:

Grounds Crew

In-House Production / Broadcast Production

Marketing, Promotions, and Community Relations

Merchandise

Ticket Office and Group Sales

VIP Services

