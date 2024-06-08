AppleSox Spoil HarbourCats' Home Opener

June 8, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox won their third game of a six-game road trip with a 3-2 win in 12 innings on Friday night at Royal Athletic Park.

The AppleSox matched a franchise record by punching out 17 hitters for the third time in team history. Carter Seely struck out six in five scoreless innings after Evan Canfield punched out nine over five innings. Carson Boesel induced a game-ending double play with the tying and winning runs on base to wrap up two innings of shutout relief.

Wenatchee's bats only collected three hits over the first 11 innings but only needed two in the 12th to take its first lead of the game. Damon Gaither recorded a leadoff single and pinch runner Jack Johnson scored three batters later on a two-out RBI single by Antonio Gianni.

The HarbourCats scored two early runs thanks to back-to-back walks with two outs and then a throwing error on a double steal in the second before a double and a single with two outs in the third made it 2-0.

Kade Benavidez helped tie up the game by doubling in Max Hartman after a hit by pitch to open the seventh. Benavidez scored tagged up and advanced to third on a fly out and then scored on a wild pitch.

Seely retired 10 straight hitters at one point beginning in the seventh after back-to-back hitters reached on a walk and catcher's interference with one out. He struck out the next batter and induced a fly out to right to retire the side and then did not allow anyone to reach again until a two-out hit by pitch in the 10th but he stranded the potential winning running at second with a groundout.

Boesel (2-0) stranded the would-be winning run at third in the 11th after a one-out walk, stolen base and a balk thanks to a groundout to second. Victoria put two aboard in the top of the 12th thanks to the leadoff man reaching on an error and then a one-out walk before an around-the-horn double play to end the game.

Wenatchee faces Victoria again at 6:35 on Saturday night. A win in either of the final two games of the weekend would give the AppleSox a series win and a winning record on the road trip.

