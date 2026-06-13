AppleSox Come up Big in Game One

Published on June 13, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Following a series win against Springfield, the Wenatchee AppleSox shut out the Nanaimo NightOwls 12-0 in game one of the series. Wenatchee tallied 12 hits on the evening while holding the NightOwls to a mere four.

With bases loaded in the first inning, Ethan Mar was hit by a pitch to bring home the first run of the ball game. Soon after and with bases still loaded, a Cooper Brass walk and Kanoa Morisaki groundout put the AppleSox up 3-0.

In the second, Kainoa Santiago and Nikko Paoletto continued their hot streaks at the plate by recording a pair of RBI singles, bringing the AppleSox's lead up to 5-0. Wenatchee added even more cushion after Brass doubled to right center to score two more.

In the fourth, an RBI single by Harlan Rowe and an RBI double by Tarell Reid gave the AppleSox a commanding 9-0 lead. However, they weren't done yet; Santiago's second RBI single of the day and a Nanaimo error brought two more runs across for the 'Sox, putting them up 11-0.

Wenatchee's final run came in the sixth, after Paoletto singled again to score Matt Torres, ending the night's scoring at 12-0.

Earning the win tonight was Joe Thornton who tossed five scoreless innings while striking out five, walking two, and letting up only two hits. Levi Grothen and Tate Swanson relieved the left hander and kept Nanaimo from ever putting a run on the board, punching out four in the process and allowing a combined two hits.

The AppleSox look for their fourth series win Saturday night as they head into game two; game time is at 6:35 p.m PST at Serauxmen Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

AppleSox Come up Big in Game One - Wenatchee AppleSox

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