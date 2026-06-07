AppleSox Fend off the NorthPaws: Wenatchee Takes the Series in a Nail-Biter

Published on June 7, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







AppleSox fend off the NorthPaws: Wenatchee takes the series in a nail-biter

The 'Sox secured the series win tonight, beating the Northpaws 8-7 in game two of the series. Wenatchee had an 8-1 lead heading into the ninth inning and just barely held on to snatch the win.

The AppleSox started the party early when they scored three runs in the first inning. Joseph Coupland and Cooper Brass each tallied RBI singles to start the scoring and put Wenatchee on the board.

The 'Sox extended the lead in the third and fourth innings with singles from Matt Torres and Brass. With a decent cushion of run support, Wenatchee was hoping to ride the lead into the ninth.

However, things got dicey in the ninth. The NorthPaws strung together six hits, two walks, one hit-by-pitch, and one pass ball to score six runs at the eleventh hour. But the 'Sox managed to strike out the last batter and finish the game with a flourish.

Luke Sterkel won pitcher of the game for the AppleSox, starting the game and tossing seven innings of scoreless baseball with only four hits, no walks, and six strikeouts. He was backed up by Dillon Jones, Tate Swanson, and Clint Beck, who combined for two innings and seven runs on seven hits.

Brass secured player of the game honors in just his second game as a 'Sox. Brass tagged three hits, three RBIs, and scored one run. He made up nearly half of the Wenatchee offense and put the team on his back in a huge way.

With the series win already locked up, the 'Sox will be eyeing the sweep in game three. Wenatchee finishes the series on Sunday, June 7, at 6:35 p.m at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 7, 2026

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