Wenatchee Falls to the Bells: 'Sox Come up Short of the Sweep in Game Three

Published on June 5, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







With the series sweep on the line, the 'Sox were three outs away from securing it. They had a 2-1 lead going into the ninth inning but could not hold on.

The Bellingham Bells tallied two runs in the final frame and walked off the third game in front of their home crowd. Three hits, an RBI-single, and a walk-off sac fly to center field put the final nail in the coffin for the 'Sox and allowed Bellingham to dodge the sweep.

Wenatchee was the first one to get on the board, with an RBI fielder's choice and groundout in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead. However, that was all the production they would get from their bats, with the 'Sox getting out-hit by the Bells 7-5 for the third straight night.

Later in the sixth, the Bells dug into that lead with a sac-fly from Dillon Moss to make it 2-1. Then, it came down to the ninth, where Bellingham clutched up in the tightest spot of the weekend.

Righty starter Nicho Crowley won player of the game for the 'Sox, getting his first start of the season and spinning five innings of scoreless baseball with six strikeouts and only three hits.

Josh Sterba and Dylan Schlenger were the two righty relievers who backed up Crowley, and they could not close it out. Sterba went a single inning, giving up one run off one hit and one walk. Then, it was Schlenger who put in a long outing of relief, going 2 2/3 and coughing up three runs to allow Bellingham to walk it off.

The bats were quiet for Wenatchee, getting just five hits and striking out a whopping 12 times. Kainoa Santiago and Jonah Shields stood out from the crowd, with Santiago hitting two singles and Shields smoking a hustle triple in the fourth.

The 'Sox move to 3-2 overall on the year after the loss and head back home to take on Kamloops in Wenatchee for the first time this season. The 'Sox home opening series starts on June 5 and ends on June 7 at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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