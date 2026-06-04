Wenatchee Rings the Bells: 'Sox Sneak out a 3-2 Win over Bellingham in Game One

Published on June 4, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







With a series win on the line, the 'Sox clutched up in game two against Bellingham. They came from behind against their North Division rivals and took them down 5-4 in extra innings.

For the second straight game, Wenatchee was out-hit by the Bells but still managed a win. Of course, it was the four errors that Bellingham committed that truly shot them in the foot.

The Bells broke the ice first when they scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Those runs came from a fielder's choice by Tristan Schaefer and an RBI single from Tyler Peshke.

But the 'Sox answered back right away. In the sixth, Nikko Paoletto reached base via an error and then advanced to third after a passed ball and a stolen base. Finally, another passed ball allowed Paoletto to waltz home to score.

Still with the lead, the Bells were hoping to coast to a 2-1 win in the ninth. However, the 'Sox had other plans.

Wenatchee tacked on three runs in the ninth, snatching the lead and painting the Bells into a corner. Those three runs came off an error from Peshke and two RBI-singles from Kainoa Santiago and Paoletto.

Now with the lead, the 'Sox had flipped the script and were on the precipice of a series win. But the Bells made it interesting. An RBI-double and single tied it up late, forcing the game to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, the 'Sox brought in Jonah Shields to get the job done. Shields dropped a bunt back to the pitcher, and the rest was pandemonium. The pitcher, Thrasher Steed, airmailed the toss to third and allowed the go-ahead run to score.

With a one-run lead, the 'Sox needed just three outs to secure the series win, and secure it they did. An inning-ending double play sealed the deal and gave the 'Sox their third win of the season.

Pitching was on its A-game for Wenatchee, with starting righty Felix Schlede spinning four innings of scoreless baseball off five strikeouts and one walk. Then it was Dylan Dyer, Tate Swanson, and Clint Beck combining for four innings of four-run ball with five strikeouts and only two walks. After them, Jonathan Christner took over in the ninth and carried the team over the finish line, ending with two innings, no runs, and four strikeouts.

Player of the game honors went to Paoletto, who finished the night going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. This is the second time this season that Paoletto has been player of the game.

The 'Sox conclude the series later today at 6:35 pm at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.







West Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.