Wenatchee Rings the Bells: 'Sox Sneak out a 3-2 Win over Bellingham in Game One

Published on June 3, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







In game one of the three-game series, Wenatchee managed to sneak out a 3-2 win over the Bellingham Bells on their home turf. Pitching shined for the 'Sox in the narrow win, with starting right-hander Hiroshi Johnson securing player of the game.

The Bells got out to an early 1-0 lead after second baseman Matt Torres airmailed a throw to first and allowed Aspen Alexander to score in the first inning. The Bells would hold onto that 1-0 lead up until the sixth inning.

In that frame, the 'Sox took advantage of one hit by pitch, two hits, two walks, and a sac-fly to score three runs and take the lead. Joseph Coupland had an RBI single, Matt Torres walked home a run, and Noah Figuered hit a sac-fly to left field to tally all three runs.

Johnson went five innings for the 'Sox, allowing only one run off three hits, 1 walk, and two strikeouts. After him, it was lefty Colin Fraser tossing two frames of scoreless relief with four strikeouts and only one hit. Then, it was newcomer Carson Boesel who took over for the eighth and ninth innings.

The 'Sox carried their 3-1 lead all the way to the ninth, where Boesel was three outs away from slamming the door on the Bells. However, a late rally was sparked by right fielder Bryce Johnson, who singled and was then brought home to score after an RBI single from Matt Churchill.

With the lead shaved to just a run, Boesel did not back down. He struck out the last batter of the ballgame and stamped a win in the first game of the series.

The 'Sox were out-hit by the Bells, but the seven walks and two hit-by-pitches ended up costing Bellingham in the long run. Starting right-hander Lathan Haywood was the one pitching bright spot, spinning four innings of scoreless ball off only three hits and five strikeouts. However, the Bells' three preceding relievers coughed up the winning runs to the 'Sox.

Wenatchee stays in Bellingham for games two and three of the series on Wednesday and Thursday. First pitch for game two is 6:35 pm at Joe Martin Field.







West Coast League Stories from June 3, 2026

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