Wenatchee Walks It Off! The 'Sox Win on Opening Day in Dramatic Fashion!

Published on June 6, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







In front of their home crowd for the first time this year, the Wenatchee AppleSox walked off the Kamloops Northpaws in extra innings 9-8. The 'Sox loaded the bases in the tenth, and Nikko Paoletto shot a single into right field to end the night with a win.

The game was a boxing match from the start, with the two teams tallying 11 runs combined in the first three innings. The 'Sox really struck in the third, scoring five runs off four hits and two errors. Cooper Brass and Matt Torres each tagged two-run singles, helping the 'Sox take an early lead.

The NorthPaws rallied back in the fifth and sixth, tying it 8-8. The game coasted all the way to the ninth, where the 'Sox managed to strand two runners and push the game to extras.

In the top of the tenth, the NorthPaws hit a sac-fly to center field and scored the go-ahead run. However, an appeal to third base revealed that the runner left early and the inning was over.

With an opportunity to win it in extras, the 'Sox did not disappoint. Jonah Shields dropped down a bunt single to load the bases for Paoletto, and he followed it up with the walk-off single.

Player of the game honors were given to Shields, who finished the night with five hits, two stolen bases, and one run scored. He leads the team for stolen bags and is second on the team for hits with eight on the year.

The pitcher of the game was Braiden Boyd, a real no-brainer. Boyd pitched four innings to finish the game, allowing only two hits, no runs, and four strikeouts. This was his first game with the 'Sox this season, and he did not disappoint.

Wenatchee stays at home to finish the series, taking on the NorthPaws in games two and three on June 6 and 7 at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 6, 2026

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